Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Carpenter Technology Co.’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:CRS)

Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS) – Analysts at KeyCorp cut their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.50 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.65.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CRS. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. ValuEngine raised shares of Carpenter Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Carpenter Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.33.

Shares of NYSE CRS opened at $46.39 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.41 and a beta of 2.31. Carpenter Technology has a 52-week low of $40.04 and a 52-week high of $56.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $585.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.78 million. Carpenter Technology had a net margin of 7.38% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS.

In other news, Director Gregory A. Pratt sold 17,528 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.31, for a total value of $916,889.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,195.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 3.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Carpenter Technology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $825,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 20.8% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 107,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,554,000 after purchasing an additional 18,541 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,583,098 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $219,897,000 after purchasing an additional 66,079 shares during the period. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 37,833 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,893 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Carpenter Technology by 31.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,176 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,110,000 after purchasing an additional 14,495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. It offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as drilling tools; and metal powders and parts.

