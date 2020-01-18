LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) & EMCORE (OTCMKTS:EMKR) Critical Analysis

LDK Solar (OTCMKTS:LDKYQ) and EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

53.1% of EMCORE shares are held by institutional investors. 1.7% of EMCORE shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

LDK Solar has a beta of 6.17, indicating that its share price is 517% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EMCORE has a beta of 0.31, indicating that its share price is 69% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares LDK Solar and EMCORE’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A EMCORE $87.26 million 1.14 -$35.98 million ($0.71) -4.83

LDK Solar has higher earnings, but lower revenue than EMCORE.

Profitability

This table compares LDK Solar and EMCORE’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LDK Solar N/A N/A N/A EMCORE -41.24% -21.32% -15.74%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for LDK Solar and EMCORE, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LDK Solar 0 0 0 0 N/A EMCORE 0 0 3 0 3.00

EMCORE has a consensus target price of $4.57, suggesting a potential upside of 33.14%. Given EMCORE’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe EMCORE is more favorable than LDK Solar.

Summary

EMCORE beats LDK Solar on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LDK Solar

LDK Solar Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets photovoltaic (PV) products in the People's Republic of China, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and North America. The company operates through two segments, Polysilicon and Other PV Products. It produces and sells solar-grade and electronic-grade polysilicon. The company also manufactures and sells multicrystalline and monocrystalline solar wafers to manufacturers of solar cells and solar modules; and PV cells and PV modules. In addition, it provides solar module processing services; designs and develops solar farm projects, as well as offers related engineering, procurement, and construction services for solar farm projects; and sells silicon materials, which include ingots and polysilicon scraps. LDK Solar CO., Ltd. was founded in 2005 and is based in Xinyu, the People's Republic of China.

About EMCORE

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in California. It offers broadband products comprising cable television; laser, receiver, and photodetector component products; radio frequency over glass FTTP products; satellite/microwave communications products; and wireless communications products. The company also provides chip devices products, including high-power gain chips, GPON fiber-to-the-premises, and data center chip products; and navigation systems products, such as fiber optic gyroscope products and inertial measurement units and navigation systems products. It sells its products through direct sales force, application engineers, third party sales representatives, and distributors. EMCORE Corporation was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Alhambra, California.

