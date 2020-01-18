Analyzing Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) & NASB Financial (NYSE:NASB)

Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS) and NASB Financial (OTCMKTS:NASB) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

65.6% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.3% of NASB Financial shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Provident Financial Services shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 47.0% of NASB Financial shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Provident Financial Services and NASB Financial’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Provident Financial Services $418.51 million 3.85 $118.39 million $1.82 13.42 NASB Financial N/A N/A $43.17 million N/A N/A

Provident Financial Services has higher revenue and earnings than NASB Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Provident Financial Services and NASB Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Provident Financial Services 28.04% 8.87% 1.24% NASB Financial N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Provident Financial Services pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. NASB Financial pays an annual dividend of $2.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.3%. Provident Financial Services pays out 50.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Provident Financial Services has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Provident Financial Services has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NASB Financial has a beta of -0.1, indicating that its share price is 110% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Provident Financial Services and NASB Financial, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Provident Financial Services 0 2 0 0 2.00 NASB Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A

Provident Financial Services presently has a consensus target price of $26.00, indicating a potential upside of 6.43%. Given Provident Financial Services’ higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Provident Financial Services is more favorable than NASB Financial.

Summary

Provident Financial Services beats NASB Financial on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

Provident Financial Services, Inc. operates as the holding company for Provident Bank that provides various banking services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company's deposit products include savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts, as well as IRA, and KEOGH products. Its loan portfolio comprises commercial real estate loans that are secured by properties, such as multi-family apartment buildings, office buildings, and retail and industrial properties; commercial business loans; fixed-rate and adjustable-rate mortgage loans collateralized by one- to four-family residential real estate properties; commercial construction loans; and consumer loans consisting of home equity loans, home equity lines of credit, and marine loans. The company also offers cash management, remote deposit capture, payroll origination, escrow account management, and online and mobile banking services; and business credit cards. In addition, it provides trust and estate administration services; and asset management services comprising investment management, asset allocation, trust and estate administration, financial planning, tax compliance and planning, and family office services to individuals, municipalities, non-profits, corporations, and pension funds. Further, the company sells insurance and investment products, including annuities; operates as a real estate investment trust for acquiring mortgage loans and other real estate related assets; and manages and sells real estate properties acquired through foreclosure. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 84 full-service branch offices in northern and central New Jersey, as well as in Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1839 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

NASB Financial Company Profile

NASB Financial, Inc. operates as the unitary thrift holding company for North American Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides various banking services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, which include demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, brokered accounts, and certificates of deposit. Its loan portfolio comprises mortgage loans secured by multifamily, construction, development, and commercial real estate properties; construction and land development loans; residential and business property loans; non-mortgage commercial and installment loans; and lease financing. The company operates 11 branch offices, 3 loan origination offices, and 1 customer service office. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Grandview, Missouri.

