Analyzing GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) and Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPOR)

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR (OTCMKTS:GEGYY) and Gulfport Energy (NASDAQ:GPOR) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR and Gulfport Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR N/A N/A N/A Gulfport Energy 25.83% 5.88% 3.26%

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR and Gulfport Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Gulfport Energy 3 8 3 0 2.00

Gulfport Energy has a consensus price target of $6.54, suggesting a potential upside of 244.37%. Given Gulfport Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Gulfport Energy is more favorable than GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.6% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR and Gulfport Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR $355.10 million 1.73 -$283.60 million $1.09 2.02 Gulfport Energy $1.36 billion 0.23 $430.56 million $1.83 1.04

Gulfport Energy has higher revenue and earnings than GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR. Gulfport Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR has a beta of -0.98, meaning that its stock price is 198% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Gulfport Energy has a beta of 0.93, meaning that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

GENEL ENERGY PL/ADR Company Profile

Genel Energy plc engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through three segments: Oil producing Assets, Miran and Bina Bawi Assets, and Exploration Assets. The company holds interests in the Taq Taq and Tawke oil producing fields, as well as Miran and Bina Bawi gas assets in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; and exploration assets in Somaliland and Morocco. As of December 31, 2017, it had proven and probable net working interest reserves of 150 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Genel Energy plc is a subsidiary of Cukurova Group.

Gulfport Energy Company Profile

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in North America. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 241,000 gross acres primarily in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP that comprise leasehold interests in approximately 66,000 gross surface acres located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2018, it had 4.7 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; and proved undeveloped reserves of 11,480 MBbls of oil; 2,320,705 millions of cubic feet of natural gas, and 39,710 millions of cubic feet of NGLs. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

