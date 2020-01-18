Analyzing Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) and Steris (NASDAQ:STE)

Precision Therapeutics (NASDAQ:POAI) and Steris (NYSE:STE) are both medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, dividends, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and Steris’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Precision Therapeutics $1.41 million 9.69 -$10.09 million N/A N/A Steris $2.78 billion 4.70 $304.05 million $4.89 31.52

Steris has higher revenue and earnings than Precision Therapeutics.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

10.8% of Precision Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.8% of Steris shares are held by institutional investors. 13.9% of Precision Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.4% of Steris shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Precision Therapeutics and Steris’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Precision Therapeutics -674.64% -86.24% -50.92% Steris 11.59% 16.15% 8.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Precision Therapeutics and Steris, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Precision Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Steris 0 0 3 0 3.00

Steris has a consensus target price of $146.00, suggesting a potential downside of 5.27%. Given Steris’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Steris is more favorable than Precision Therapeutics.

Risk & Volatility

Precision Therapeutics has a beta of 2.28, meaning that its share price is 128% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Steris has a beta of 0.88, meaning that its share price is 12% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Steris beats Precision Therapeutics on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Precision Therapeutics Company Profile

Predictive Oncology Inc. provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care. It offers the STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system that suctions surgical waste fluid from the patient using standard surgical tubing; and disposables. The company also provides contract research organization (CRO) that offers personalized medicine solutions for pharmaceutical, diagnostic, and biotech industries. Its CRO services enhance the effectiveness of cancer therapy using the power of artificial intelligence applied to diseases databases. The company markets and sells its STREAMWAY Fluid Waste Management system and procedure disposables to medical facilities through various direct sales force and independent distributors. The company was formerly known as Precision Therapeutics Inc. and changed its name to Predictive Oncology Inc. in June 2019. Predictive Oncology Inc. was founded in 2002 and is based in Eagan, Minnesota.

Steris Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Healthcare Products, Healthcare Specialty Services, Life Sciences, and Applied Sterilization Technologies. The Healthcare Products segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operations of a sterile processing department; and equipment used in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, equipment management services, and connectivity solutions. It also provides capital equipment install, maintain, upgrade, repair, and troubleshoot services. This segment provides its products and services to acute care hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, and GI clinics. The Healthcare Specialty Services segment provides solutions and managed services, including instrument and endoscope repair and maintenance solutions; and custom process improvement consulting and outsourced sterile processing services to acute care hospitals and other healthcare settings. The Life Sciences segment offers formulated cleaning chemistries, barrier products, sterility assurance products, steam and vaporized hydrogen peroxide sterilizers, and washer disinfectors. The Applied Sterilization Technologies segment provides contract sterilization services using gamma, electron beam, and X-ray technologies, as well as ethylene oxide and hydrogen peroxide; and laboratory testing services. It operates a network of approximately 50 facilities. The company was founded in 1985 and is based in Derby, the United Kingdom.

