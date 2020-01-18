FY2020 EPS Estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NXRT)

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.31. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $4.34. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 63.01%. The business had revenue of $46.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.78 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 67.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

