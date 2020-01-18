FY2020 EPS Estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust Inc Lifted by Analyst (NYSE:NXRT)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

NexPoint Residential Trust Inc (NYSE:NXRT) – Research analysts at SunTrust Banks increased their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $2.32 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.31. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for NexPoint Residential Trust’s FY2024 earnings at $2.70 EPS.

NexPoint Residential Trust (NYSE:NXRT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $4.34. NexPoint Residential Trust had a return on equity of 33.96% and a net margin of 63.01%. The business had revenue of $46.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.78 million.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James cut NexPoint Residential Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on NexPoint Residential Trust in a research report on Friday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. NexPoint Residential Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

NexPoint Residential Trust stock opened at $47.22 on Friday. NexPoint Residential Trust has a 52 week low of $34.28 and a 52 week high of $50.67. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.12, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.34.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were paid a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th. NexPoint Residential Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 29,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 13.5% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 27,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 67.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 50,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,361,000 after purchasing an additional 20,351 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in NexPoint Residential Trust by 61.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 180,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,454,000 after purchasing an additional 69,146 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NexPoint Residential Trust Company Profile

NexPoint Residential Trust is a publicly traded REIT, with its shares listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "NXRT," primarily focused on acquiring, owning and operating well-located middle-income multifamily properties with "value-add" potential in large cities and suburban submarkets of large cities, primarily in the Southeastern and Southwestern United States.

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexPoint Residential Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Community Bank System, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share
Community Bank System, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.31 Per Share
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc Issued By Piper Sandler
FY2020 Earnings Forecast for Chefs’ Warehouse Inc Issued By Piper Sandler
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Co. Lifted by Analyst
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Independent Bank Co. Lifted by Analyst
Lovesac Co Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of Per Share
Lovesac Co Forecasted to Earn FY2020 Earnings of Per Share
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Columbia Banking System Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
Piper Sandler Weighs in on Columbia Banking System Inc’s FY2020 Earnings
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Essex Property Trust Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks
FY2020 Earnings Estimate for Essex Property Trust Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report