NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) and Destiny Media Technologies (NASDAQ:DSNY) Financial Contrast

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) and Destiny Media Technologies (OTCMKTS:DSNY) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, valuation, earnings, institutional ownership and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for NortonLifeLock and Destiny Media Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score NortonLifeLock 0 3 3 0 2.50 Destiny Media Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

NortonLifeLock currently has a consensus price target of $28.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.25%. Given NortonLifeLock’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe NortonLifeLock is more favorable than Destiny Media Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

NortonLifeLock has a beta of 1.28, meaning that its share price is 28% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Destiny Media Technologies has a beta of 1.83, meaning that its share price is 83% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares NortonLifeLock and Destiny Media Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NortonLifeLock $4.73 billion 3.70 $31.00 million $1.17 24.04 Destiny Media Technologies $3.81 million 2.94 $610,000.00 N/A N/A

NortonLifeLock has higher revenue and earnings than Destiny Media Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

85.3% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of NortonLifeLock shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.7% of Destiny Media Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares NortonLifeLock and Destiny Media Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NortonLifeLock 21.39% 12.82% 4.61% Destiny Media Technologies 16.04% 21.11% 18.13%

Summary

NortonLifeLock beats Destiny Media Technologies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About NortonLifeLock

NortonLifeLock Inc. provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers. It also provides Norton Secure VPN and other consumer security solutions, as well as Norton Wi-Fi Privacy VPN. The company serves enterprises, including business, government, and public-sector customers; small, medium, and large businesses; and individuals, households, and small businesses. It markets and sells its products and related services through direct sales force, direct marketing and co-marketing programs, e-commerce and telesales platforms, distributors, Internet-based resellers, system builders, Internet service providers, employee benefits providers, wireless carriers, retailers, original equipment manufacturers, and retail and online stores. The company was formerly known as Symantec Corporation and changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc. in November 2019. NortonLifeLock Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

About Destiny Media Technologies

Destiny Media Technologies Inc., through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc., develops and markets software as a service solutions for the distribution and promotion of digital media files over the Internet in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, South America, Africa, and Australia. It primarily develops technologies, which allow the distribution of digital media files either in a streaming or digital download format. The company offers Play MPE, a promotional music marketing and digital distribution service for broadcast audio, video, images, promotional information, and other digital content through the Internet. Its Play MPE is used by the recording industry for transferring pre-release broadcast music, radio shows, and music videos to trusted recipients, such as radio stations, media reviewers, VIP's, DJ's, film and TV personnel, sports stadiums, and retailers. It also provides Clipstream online video platform for encoding, hosting, and reporting on video playback that can be embedded in third party Websites or emails; and playback is through Clipstream JavaScript codec engine. Destiny Media Technologies Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

