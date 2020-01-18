Critical Review: PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) & Legg Mason (NASDAQ:LM)

PUYI INC/ADR (NASDAQ:PUYI) and Legg Mason (NYSE:LM) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of PUYI INC/ADR shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.5% of Legg Mason shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Legg Mason shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares PUYI INC/ADR and Legg Mason’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PUYI INC/ADR $29.60 million 10.73 $7.80 million N/A N/A Legg Mason $2.90 billion 1.13 -$28.51 million $3.04 12.42

PUYI INC/ADR has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Legg Mason.

Profitability

This table compares PUYI INC/ADR and Legg Mason’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PUYI INC/ADR N/A N/A N/A Legg Mason -1.93% 7.67% 3.65%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for PUYI INC/ADR and Legg Mason, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PUYI INC/ADR 0 0 0 0 N/A Legg Mason 1 4 3 0 2.25

Legg Mason has a consensus price target of $36.36, indicating a potential downside of 3.69%. Given Legg Mason’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Legg Mason is more favorable than PUYI INC/ADR.

Summary

Legg Mason beats PUYI INC/ADR on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

PUYI INC/ADR Company Profile

Puyi Inc. provides third-party wealth management services in China. It focuses on mass affluent and emerging middle class population. The company offers wealth management services, corporate finance services, and asset management services. Puyi Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

Legg Mason Company Profile

Legg Mason, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides investment management and related services to company-sponsored mutual funds and other investment vehicles including pension funds, foundations, endowments, sovereign wealth funds, insurance companies, private banks, family offices, individuals, as well as to global, institutional, and retail clients. It launches and manages equity, fixed income, and multi-asset customized portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches and manages mutual funds and exchange traded funds for its clients through its subsidiaries. It invests in private and public equity, fixed income, and multi asset markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, the firm also invests in alternative markets. It also employs a combination of fundamental and quantitative research to make its investments through its subsidiaries. Legg Mason, Inc. was founded in 1899 and is based in Baltimore, Maryland.

