Analyzing Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) & LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS)

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) and LRAD (NASDAQ:GNSS) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

67.6% of Sonos shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.2% of LRAD shares are held by institutional investors. 15.4% of Sonos shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of LRAD shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Sonos and LRAD’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sonos -0.38% -1.68% -0.73% LRAD 7.53% 8.14% 6.54%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Sonos and LRAD, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sonos 0 2 3 1 2.83 LRAD 0 0 0 0 N/A

Sonos currently has a consensus target price of $17.00, indicating a potential upside of 12.43%. Given Sonos’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Sonos is more favorable than LRAD.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sonos and LRAD’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sonos $1.26 billion 1.30 -$4.77 million ($0.05) -302.40 LRAD $36.98 million 3.06 $2.79 million $0.08 42.88

LRAD has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sonos. Sonos is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LRAD, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility & Risk

Sonos has a beta of 1.68, suggesting that its share price is 68% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LRAD has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

About Sonos

Sonos, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website. The company was formerly known as Rincon Audio, Inc. and changed its name to Sonos, Inc. in May 2004. Sonos, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Santa Barbara, California.

