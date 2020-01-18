Cantor Fitzgerald Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA)

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTA) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their FY2020 earnings estimates for Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($1.87) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.74).

Momenta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MNTA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $6.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.24 million. Momenta Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 59.82% and a negative net margin of 361.66%. Momenta Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 57.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.65) earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. BidaskClub raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.89.

Shares of NASDAQ MNTA opened at $30.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of -15.07 and a beta of 2.11. Momenta Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $9.51 and a 1-year high of $31.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 32,021 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 596 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 218,633 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,722,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 153,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 2,106 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 611.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Momenta Pharmaceuticals by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,760 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,846,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alejandra Carvajal sold 6,814 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.40, for a total transaction of $98,121.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,216. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Santiago Arroyo sold 26,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.91, for a total transaction of $428,838.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 109,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,747,936.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 287,681 shares of company stock valued at $5,612,418. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Momenta Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel biologic therapies for the treatment of rare immune-mediated diseases in the United States. Its novel therapeutic programs include M281, a fully-human anti-neonatal Fc receptor (FcRn), aglycosylated immunoglobulin G (IgG1), and monoclonal antibody to reduce circulating IgG antibodies by blocking endogenous IgG recycling via FcRn; M230, a recombinant trivalent human IgG1 Fc multimer containing three IgG Fc regions joined to maximize activity; and M254, a hyper-sialylated immunoglobulin to treat various inflammatory diseases, including idiopathic thrombocytopenic purpura and chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy.

