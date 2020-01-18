Northland Power Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.70 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts (TSE:NPI)

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI) – Analysts at National Bank Financial reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Northland Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Merer now forecasts that the solar energy provider will post earnings of $1.70 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.79. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

Get Northland Power alerts:

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on NPI. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$29.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$32.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, CIBC reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$30.00 target price on shares of Northland Power in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Northland Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.22.

NPI opened at C$28.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$27.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$26.20. The company has a market cap of $5.06 billion and a PE ratio of 17.03. Northland Power has a 1 year low of C$22.46 and a 1 year high of C$28.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 541.73, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.25 by C$0.16. The business had revenue of C$378.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$397.30 million.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.07%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects primarily in Canada and Europe. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydro power, as well as clean burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

Recommended Story: What does the Producer Price Index (PPI) tell investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Northland Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northland Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.