Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) & SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NYSE:SOHO) Head to Head Review

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE:IRT) and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH (NASDAQ:SOHO) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

Independence Realty Trust has a beta of 0.74, meaning that its stock price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has a beta of 0.75, meaning that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Independence Realty Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.9%. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH pays an annual dividend of $0.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.0%. Independence Realty Trust pays out 97.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH pays out 50.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Independence Realty Trust 18.23% 5.97% 2.22% SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH 0.46% 0.90% 0.17%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Independence Realty Trust and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Independence Realty Trust $190.71 million 7.06 $26.29 million $0.74 20.01 SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH $178.17 million 0.52 $110,000.00 $1.04 6.28

Independence Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH. SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Independence Realty Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

87.2% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 30.2% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of Independence Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.4% of SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Independence Realty Trust and SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Independence Realty Trust 0 5 2 0 2.29 SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH 0 0 0 0 N/A

Independence Realty Trust presently has a consensus target price of $11.70, suggesting a potential downside of 21.00%. Given Independence Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Independence Realty Trust is more favorable than SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH.

Summary

Independence Realty Trust beats SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH on 10 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Independence Realty Trust

Independence Realty Trust (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that currently owns and operates 58 multifamily apartment properties, totaling 15,880 units, across non-gateway U.S. markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT's investment strategy is focused on gaining scale within key amenity rich submarkets that offer good school districts, high-quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide stockholders attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance, and a consistent return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

About SOTHERLY HOTELS/SH SH

Sotherly Hotels Inc. is a self-managed and self-administered lodging REIT focused on the acquisition, renovation, upbranding and repositioning of upscale to upper-upscale full-service hotels in the Southern United States. Currently, the Company's portfolio consists of investments in twelve hotel properties, comprising 3,156 rooms, and an interest in the Hyde Resort & Residences, a luxury condo hotel. The Company owns hotels that operate under the Hilton Worldwide, InterContinental Hotels Group and Marriott International, Inc. brands, as well as independent hotels. Sotherly Hotels Inc. was organized in 2004 and is headquartered in Williamsburg, Virginia.

