Analysts Set Expectations for Luxfer Holdings PLC’s FY2020 Earnings (NYSE:LXFR)

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) – Investment analysts at KeyCorp reduced their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of Luxfer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.40 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.48.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine lowered Luxfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. B. Riley initiated coverage on Luxfer in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Luxfer stock opened at $17.75 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $473.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.50 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $18.27 and its 200-day moving average is $17.90. Luxfer has a one year low of $14.65 and a one year high of $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $107.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.00 million. Luxfer had a negative net margin of 0.66% and a positive return on equity of 23.71%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 4.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 17,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $432,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 20.6% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 9,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Luxfer by 396.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Luxfer by 21.3% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 17,537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 3,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in Luxfer during the second quarter worth about $375,000. Institutional investors own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.82%.

Luxfer Company Profile

Luxfer Holdings Plc is a technology company, which designs, manufactures, and supplies materials, components, and high-pressure gas-containment devices for healthcare, environmental, protection, and specialty end-markets. It operates through the Gas Cylinder and Elektron segments. The Gas Cylinders segment manufactures and markets high-pressure aluminum and composite cylinders, systems, and accessories under the Luxfer Gas Cylinders and Superform brands.

