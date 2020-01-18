Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) Cut to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Internap from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Internap has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:INAP opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $29.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 2.81. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.08. Internap has a 12 month low of $0.88 and a 12 month high of $6.62.

Internap (NASDAQ:INAP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The information technology services provider reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $72.88 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Internap will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Internap during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Internap by 180.8% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 20,874 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 13,439 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Internap by 320.6% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 114,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 87,123 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Internap during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Internap by 900.3% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 105,251 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 94,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.83% of the company’s stock.

About Internap

Internap Corp. engages in the provision of information technology infrastructure services. It operates through the following segments: INAP US and INAP INTL. The INAP US segment consists of U. S. Colocation, U. S. Cloud, and U. S. Network services based in the United States. The INAP INTL segment consists of these same services based in countries other than the United States, and Ubersmith.

