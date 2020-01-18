InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on ICMB. Raymond James reduced their target price on InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th.

ICMB stock opened at $7.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $94.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.29. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a 1-year low of $6.13 and a 1-year high of $8.18.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a positive return on equity of 9.24% and a negative net margin of 48.63%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp purchased 5,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,258.45. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas J. Sullivan purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $7.10 per share, for a total transaction of $71,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 75,251 shares of company stock worth $523,522. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at about $97,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at about $236,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Institutional investors own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

About InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

