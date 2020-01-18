ValuEngine Downgrades Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) to Hold

Posted by on Jan 18th, 2020

ValuEngine downgraded shares of Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Buckingham Research lifted their price target on Hovnanian Enterprises from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Hovnanian Enterprises from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

NYSE:HOV opened at $27.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $161.52 million, a PE ratio of 903.00 and a beta of 1.71. Hovnanian Enterprises has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $30.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.98.

Hovnanian Enterprises (NYSE:HOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 5th. The construction company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($4.43). The firm had revenue of $713.59 million for the quarter. Hovnanian Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 0.05% and a negative net margin of 2.09%.

In other news, CEO Ara K. Hovnanian sold 22,000 shares of Hovnanian Enterprises stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $497,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 122,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,765,609.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 14.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 25,691 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its position in Hovnanian Enterprises by 5,968.7% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,066 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 3,999 shares in the last quarter. Lucas Capital Management purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 3rd quarter worth about $307,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Hovnanian Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.57% of the company’s stock.

About Hovnanian Enterprises

Hovnanian Enterprises, Inc designs, constructs, markets, and sells residential homes in the United States. It constructs single-family detached homes, attached townhomes and condominiums, urban infill, and active lifestyle homes. The company builds and markets homes for first-time buyers, first-time and second-time move-up buyers, luxury buyers, active lifestyle buyers, and empty nesters in 123 communities in 25 markets.

