Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of FTK stock opened at $1.82 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 8.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Flotek Industries has a fifty-two week low of $1.59 and a fifty-two week high of $4.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.20.

Flotek Industries (NYSE:FTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.05. Flotek Industries had a negative return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 11.06%. The company had revenue of $21.88 million for the quarter.

In other Flotek Industries news, CEO John Chisholm sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total value of $44,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,078,110.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 960.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 513,493 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 465,076 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 77.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 20,685 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 9,050 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,023,204 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 19,923 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,706 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 11,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Flotek Industries by 65.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. 57.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flotek Industries Company Profile

Flotek Industries, Inc provides chemistry and services to the oil and gas industries in then United States and internationally. The company designs, develops, manufactures, packs, markets, distributes, and delivers reservoir-centric fluid systems, including specialty and conventional chemistries for use in oil and gas well drilling, cementing, completion, remediation, and stimulation activities, as well as use in enhanced and improved oil recovery markets under the Complex nano-Fluid, Pressure reducing Fluids, and MicroSolv brand names.

