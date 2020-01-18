ValuEngine Downgrades First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) to Sell

ValuEngine lowered shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $65.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.13. First Savings Financial Group has a 1 year low of $49.95 and a 1 year high of $68.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $154.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.78.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The bank reported $2.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by ($0.02). First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 15.10% and a net margin of 17.86%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 84.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,967 shares of the bank’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $349,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $472,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $528,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 141.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through Core Banking and SBA Lending segments. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

