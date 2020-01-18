Era Group (NYSE:ERA) Upgraded at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Era Group (NYSE:ERA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

ERA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TheStreet downgraded Era Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Evercore ISI reissued a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Era Group in a research report on Monday, November 11th.

Shares of NYSE ERA opened at $8.56 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.71. Era Group has a twelve month low of $6.95 and a twelve month high of $12.43.

Era Group (NYSE:ERA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.91 million for the quarter. Era Group had a negative return on equity of 1.90% and a negative net margin of 4.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ERA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Era Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $354,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Era Group by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059,776 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $25,519,000 after purchasing an additional 137,913 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Era Group by 15.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,456,540 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,147,000 after purchasing an additional 197,344 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Era Group by 116.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 235,428 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 126,882 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Era Group by 103.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 781,361 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,517,000 after purchasing an additional 397,987 shares during the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Era Group

Era Group Inc provides helicopter transportation services primarily to the oil and gas exploration, development, and production companies. Its helicopter services include emergency response search and rescue; and other services, as well as utility services to support firefighting, mining, power line, and pipeline survey activities.

