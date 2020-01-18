Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Computer Task Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Computer Task Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $7.00.

Shares of CTG stock opened at $5.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.44 and a 200-day moving average of $4.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Computer Task Group has a 12-month low of $3.98 and a 12-month high of $6.48. The firm has a market cap of $88.94 million, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.48.

Computer Task Group (NASDAQ:CTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. Computer Task Group had a negative net margin of 0.72% and a positive return on equity of 6.29%. The company had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.50 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Computer Task Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 571,961 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 36,041 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 11,041 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Computer Task Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Computer Task Group by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 432,770 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after purchasing an additional 46,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.89% of the company’s stock.

About Computer Task Group

Computer Task Group, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an information technology solutions and staffing services company in North America, Europe, and India. Its IT solutions include the implementation and optimization of packaged software applications; development and deployment of customized software and solutions designed to fit the needs of a specific client or market; and design and distribution of complex technology components, as well as offers consulting services.

