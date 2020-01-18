BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Lowered to “Sell” at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BHP Group from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector performer rating on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BHP Group from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Investec cut shares of BHP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of BHP opened at $56.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.97. BHP Group has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $59.02.

In other news, insider Mackenzie Andrew 297,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in BHP Group by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 172,169 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,509 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel lifted its position in BHP Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 510,705 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $25,219,000 after acquiring an additional 45,955 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,898,513 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $93,749,000 after acquiring an additional 50,221 shares in the last quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC bought a new position in BHP Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,620,000. Finally, Luminus Management LLC lifted its position in BHP Group by 169.4% in the 2nd quarter. Luminus Management LLC now owns 248,094 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,417,000 after acquiring an additional 155,994 shares in the last quarter. 3.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About BHP Group

BHP Group discovers, acquires, develops, and markets natural resources worldwide. The company engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties; and mining of copper, silver, lead, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, and iron ores, as well as metallurgical and energy coal.

