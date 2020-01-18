ValuEngine Lowers City (NASDAQ:CHCO) to Sell

ValuEngine cut shares of City (NASDAQ:CHCO) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CHCO. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of City in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $83.50 price target for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of City from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of City from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $82.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHCO opened at $81.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $81.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. City has a one year low of $69.15 and a one year high of $83.07. The company has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.78.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.04. City had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The firm had revenue of $57.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.85 million. Equities research analysts expect that City will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. City’s payout ratio is 44.19%.

In other news, Director J. Thomas Jones sold 500 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $40,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $327,213.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Hageboeck sold 2,250 shares of City stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.16, for a total transaction of $180,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 52,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,209,121.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,459 shares of company stock valued at $358,578 over the last ninety days. 3.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHCO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of City during the 2nd quarter worth $4,641,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of City by 69.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 82,055 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,259,000 after acquiring an additional 33,742 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of City by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,388,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $182,155,000 after acquiring an additional 18,741 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of City by 35.5% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 68,865 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,251,000 after acquiring an additional 18,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of City by 59.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,485,000 after acquiring an additional 17,002 shares during the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

City Company Profile

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

