Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

ValuEngine cut shares of Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Comtech Telecomm. from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a buy rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup upped their target price on Comtech Telecomm. from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Comtech Telecomm. in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Comtech Telecomm. has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $37.50.

Shares of CMTL opened at $36.26 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.83. Comtech Telecomm. has a 52-week low of $20.94 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The firm has a market cap of $870.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06, a PEG ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Comtech Telecomm. (NASDAQ:CMTL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.08. Comtech Telecomm. had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $170.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. Comtech Telecomm.’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Comtech Telecomm. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Comtech Telecomm.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.85%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CMTL. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $11,076,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 420.9% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 371,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $12,087,000 after acquiring an additional 300,523 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 219.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 149,283 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,195,000 after acquiring an additional 102,559 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Comtech Telecomm. by 405.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 108,576 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 87,092 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Comtech Telecomm. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,895,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.04% of the company’s stock.

Comtech Telecomm. Company Profile

Comtech Telecommunications Corp. designs, develops, produces, and markets products, systems, and services for communications solutions. The company's Commercial Solutions segment offers ground-based equipment, including single channel per carrier modems and solid-state amplifiers that facilitate the transmission of voice, video, and data over satellite links; and traveling wave tube amplifiers, such as high power narrow-band amplifiers used to amplify signals from satellite earth stations, as well as safety and security technologies.

