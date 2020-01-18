Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) Stock Rating Upgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BPMC. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James raised Blueprint Medicines from an outperform rating to a strong-buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $106.00 to $112.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised Blueprint Medicines from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Blueprint Medicines from $85.00 to $77.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Blueprint Medicines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $106.25.

BPMC stock opened at $81.10 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.05 and a beta of 1.62. Blueprint Medicines has a twelve month low of $65.40 and a twelve month high of $102.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.00. The company has a current ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.93) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.19) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $9.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 million. Blueprint Medicines had a negative return on equity of 77.27% and a negative net margin of 2,258.84%. The company’s revenue was up 734.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.66) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Blueprint Medicines will post -7.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ariel Hurley sold 415 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $31,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director George Demetri sold 568 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $48,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $209,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,243 shares of company stock valued at $2,754,440. Corporate insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $239,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 460 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Blueprint Medicines by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,526 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops drugs of small molecule kinase inhibitors that target genomic drivers in various cancers and a rare genetic disease. Its lead drug candidates include avapritinib, which completed Phase I clinical trials that targets PDGFRA Exon 18 mutant GIST and KIT-driven GIST; and BLU-554, which is in Phase I clinical trials an orally available, potent, and irreversible inhibitor of the kinase FGFR4 that is activated in a defined subset of patients with hepatocellular carcinoma.

