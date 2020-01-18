CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded CB Financial Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBFV opened at $30.05 on Tuesday. CB Financial Services has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $30.90. The stock has a market cap of $162.25 million, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average of $30.09 and a 200-day moving average of $27.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

CB Financial Services (NASDAQ:CBFV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. CB Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 20.31%. The company had revenue of $13.30 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that CB Financial Services will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director John J. Lacarte acquired 1,118 shares of CB Financial Services stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.76 per share, for a total transaction of $32,153.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CBFV. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of CB Financial Services by 142.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 58,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after buying an additional 34,400 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth $514,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 237.7% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 12,288 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in CB Financial Services by 2.5% during the second quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CB Financial Services during the second quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.02% of the company’s stock.

CB Financial Services Company Profile

CB Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio. The company's primary deposit products include demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts.

