Berenberg Bank Reiterates €77.00 Price Target for Basf (ETR:BAS)

Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price objective on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($75.58) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Bank of America set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.50 ($77.33) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €65.25 ($75.87).

BAS stock opened at €64.52 ($75.02) on Wednesday. Basf has a twelve month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a twelve month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41. The company has a market capitalization of $59.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €67.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of €64.51.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

