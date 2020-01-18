Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Kering (EPA:KER) a €700.00 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research note released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KER. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank set a €520.00 ($604.65) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €608.00 ($706.98) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America set a €635.00 ($738.37) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €630.00 ($732.56) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Kering has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €587.71 ($683.39).

Shares of Kering stock opened at €610.20 ($709.53) on Wednesday. Kering has a 52-week low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a 52-week high of €417.40 ($485.35). The company has a 50 day moving average of €573.24 and a 200 day moving average of €506.79.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

