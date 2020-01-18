Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €14.70 Price Target for Metro (ETR:B4B3)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.70 ($17.09) price objective on Metro (ETR:B4B3) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Baader Bank set a €13.30 ($15.47) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €14.20 ($16.51) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Independent Research set a €15.20 ($17.67) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €11.50 ($13.37) price target on shares of Metro and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Metro currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €14.04 ($16.33).

Get Metro alerts:

Shares of ETR:B4B3 opened at €13.10 ($15.23) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.18. Metro has a 12 month low of €11.75 ($13.66) and a 12 month high of €14.88 ($17.30). The company has a 50-day moving average price of €13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of €13.21. The company has a market cap of $38.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.75.

Metro AG engages in the wholesale and food retail business. It operates 771 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities. The company also develops digital solutions.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Metro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Metro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.