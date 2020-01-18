Berenberg Bank Reiterates “€17.70” Price Target for alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX)

Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.58) price target on alstria office REIT (ETR:AOX) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on AOX. Barclays set a €17.00 ($19.77) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €17.50 ($20.35) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Baader Bank set a €18.30 ($21.28) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Nord/LB set a €16.20 ($18.84) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group set a €19.00 ($22.09) target price on shares of alstria office REIT and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €17.17 ($19.97).

alstria office REIT stock opened at €17.07 ($19.85) on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion and a PE ratio of 5.53. alstria office REIT has a 52-week low of €11.74 ($13.65) and a 52-week high of €15.24 ($17.72). The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is €16.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is €15.81.

Alstria office REIT AG is the leading real-estate operator focusing solely on German office property in selected German markets. Our strategy is based on the ownership and an active management of our properties throughout their entire life cycle, strong added-value services to our customers and deep knowledge of the markets in which we operate.

