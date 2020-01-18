Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€69.00” Price Target for Total (EPA:FP)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €52.00 ($60.47) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on Total and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays set a €59.00 ($68.60) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. HSBC set a €53.30 ($61.98) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €57.94 ($67.37).

Total stock opened at €48.51 ($56.40) on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is €48.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is €47.55. Total has a 52 week low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a 52 week high of €49.33 ($57.36).

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

