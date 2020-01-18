Royal Bank of Canada Analysts Give Total (EPA:FP) a €53.00 Price Target

Royal Bank of Canada set a €53.00 ($61.63) price target on Total (EPA:FP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €64.00 ($74.42) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. HSBC set a €53.30 ($61.98) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €61.00 ($70.93) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($69.77) price target on Total and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €57.94 ($67.37).

Shares of FP opened at €48.51 ($56.40) on Wednesday. Total has a one year low of €42.22 ($49.09) and a one year high of €49.33 ($57.36). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €48.71 and its 200-day moving average is €47.55.

TOTAL SA operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in the exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries, and produces oil or gas in approximately 30 countries.

