Deutsche Bank Analysts Give BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) a €58.00 Price Target

Deutsche Bank set a €58.00 ($67.44) price objective on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on BNP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($61.63) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €62.00 ($72.09) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. HSBC set a €52.00 ($60.47) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €54.86 ($63.79).

Get BNP Paribas alerts:

Shares of BNP Paribas stock opened at €50.75 ($59.01) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is €51.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is €46.12. BNP Paribas has a 1-year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1-year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

Featured Story: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Receive News & Ratings for BNP Paribas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BNP Paribas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.