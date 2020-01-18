UBS Group Reiterates “€57.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

UBS Group set a €57.00 ($66.28) target price on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank set a €56.00 ($65.12) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Goldman Sachs Group set a €69.00 ($80.23) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €57.70 ($67.09) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. BNP Paribas presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €54.86 ($63.79).

Shares of BNP stock opened at €50.75 ($59.01) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €51.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €46.12. BNP Paribas has a fifty-two week low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a fifty-two week high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

