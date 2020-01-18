Morgan Stanley Analysts Give ASML (EPA:ASML) a €290.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €290.00 ($337.21) price objective on ASML (EPA:ASML) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank set a €220.00 ($255.81) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €265.00 ($308.14) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €215.00 ($250.00) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €270.00 ($313.95) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €330.00 ($383.72) price objective on shares of ASML and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €275.54 ($320.39).

