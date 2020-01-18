Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €158.00 Price Target for Airbus (EPA:AIR)

Goldman Sachs Group set a €158.00 ($183.72) price target on Airbus (EPA:AIR) in a research report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on AIR. Nord/LB set a €135.00 ($156.98) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays set a €147.00 ($170.93) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Morgan Stanley set a €150.00 ($174.42) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €156.00 ($181.40) price objective on Airbus and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €140.38 ($163.24).

Shares of EPA AIR opened at €136.78 ($159.05) on Tuesday. Airbus has a twelve month low of €68.28 ($79.40) and a twelve month high of €99.97 ($116.24). The stock has a 50 day moving average of €131.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of €126.83.

Airbus SE provides aerospace products, services, and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space segments. The Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

