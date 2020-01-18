Q3 2020 EPS Estimates for Crescent Point Energy Corp Increased by Cormark (TSE:CPG)

Crescent Point Energy Corp (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) – Equities researchers at Cormark raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Crescent Point Energy in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.04. Cormark also issued estimates for Crescent Point Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CPG. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$9.00 in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a C$6.50 price target on shares of Crescent Point Energy in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of Crescent Point Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$9.50 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Crescent Point Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.38.

Shares of TSE:CPG opened at C$5.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.16, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 0.46. Crescent Point Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.24 and a 1-year high of C$6.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$5.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$4.95.

Crescent Point Energy (TSE:CPG) (NYSE:CPG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported C$0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$769.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$798.00 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 2nd were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. Crescent Point Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2.64%.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. explores, develops, and produces light and medium crude oil and natural gas reserves in Western Canada and the United States. The company's crude oil and natural gas properties, and related assets are located in the provinces of Saskatchewan, Alberta, British Columbia, and Manitoba; and the states of North Dakota, Montana, and Utah.

