Jefferies Financial Group Comments on McKesson Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:MCK)

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of McKesson in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $3.55 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.45. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for McKesson’s Q4 2020 earnings at $4.24 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $14.70 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $15.79 EPS.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.60. The firm had revenue of $57.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.06 billion. McKesson had a negative net margin of 0.29% and a positive return on equity of 32.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of McKesson from $137.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of McKesson from a “b” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of McKesson to a “sell” rating and set a $147.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $135.00 to $162.00 in a report on Friday, January 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.70.

NYSE:MCK opened at $156.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $141.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.81. McKesson has a 1-year low of $110.52 and a 1-year high of $156.97.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its stake in McKesson by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 26,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,653,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 205,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,137,000 after acquiring an additional 19,982 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in McKesson by 33.2% in the 3rd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 815 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its stake in McKesson by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,499,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in McKesson in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. 87.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.05%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.09%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical and Specialty Solutions, European Pharmaceutical Solutions, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The company distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, as well as other healthcare-related products; and offers practice management, technology, clinical support, and business solutions to community-based oncology and other specialty practices.

