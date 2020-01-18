Cormark Weighs in on Nuvista Energy Ltd’s Q3 2020 Earnings (TSE:NVA)

Nuvista Energy Ltd (TSE:NVA) – Cormark raised their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Nuvista Energy in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. Cormark analyst A. Arif now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.03. Cormark also issued estimates for Nuvista Energy’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.05 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.14 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NVA. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$5.00 to C$4.00 in a research report on Friday, October 18th. CSFB upped their price objective on Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on Nuvista Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a research report on Friday. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Nuvista Energy from C$6.00 to C$5.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.00.

Shares of TSE:NVA opened at C$2.87 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. Nuvista Energy has a 52-week low of C$1.39 and a 52-week high of C$5.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.39. The company has a market capitalization of $665.15 million and a P/E ratio of 9.29.

Nuvista Energy (TSE:NVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.01 by C$0.01. The company had revenue of C$132.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.10 million.

In other news, Director Keith A.J. Macphail purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$3.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$157,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,532,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,950,611.88. Also, Senior Officer Ross Lloyd Andreachuk purchased 14,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.83 per share, with a total value of C$40,570.88. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 91,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$259,027.07.

About Nuvista Energy

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, delineation, and production of condensate, and oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin in Canada. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

