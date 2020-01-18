Q3 2020 Earnings Estimate for Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) Issued By Oppenheimer

Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) – Analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q3 2020 EPS estimates for Ares Management in a report released on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.46. Oppenheimer has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Ares Management’s FY2020 earnings at $1.87 EPS.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $466.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.15 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 18.98%. The business’s revenue was up 93.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.30 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Ares Management in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on Ares Management from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays set a $33.00 price objective on Ares Management and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.43.

NYSE ARES opened at $37.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 26.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.35. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $19.66 and a 1-year high of $38.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in Ares Management during the third quarter worth $80,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $99,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth $120,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth $131,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 2nd quarter worth $140,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.68% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.14%.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

