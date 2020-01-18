Oppenheimer Comments on The Carlyle Group LP’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:CG)

The Carlyle Group LP (NASDAQ:CG) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer lifted their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Carlyle Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.64 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.62. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The Carlyle Group’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.67 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.85 EPS.

CG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sandler O’Neill started coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered The Carlyle Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays set a $28.00 price objective on The Carlyle Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The Carlyle Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

Shares of CG stock opened at $33.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 1.74. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.90, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $527.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $514.55 million. The Carlyle Group had a return on equity of 4.48% and a net margin of 16.19%. The Carlyle Group’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 3,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 215.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 597.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regent Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Carlyle Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

The Carlyle Group L.P. is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

