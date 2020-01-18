Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Hits New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $35.05 and last traded at $34.88, with a volume of 11105 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $34.62.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 27th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.42%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.67%.

OPI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.16. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.65.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.07. Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 14.86% and a negative return on equity of 4.29%. The firm had revenue of $167.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.07 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.97 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Office Properties Income Trust in the second quarter worth about $49,000. Corundum Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 24.3% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 15.7% during the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 138.1% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Office Properties Income Trust Company Profile (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

