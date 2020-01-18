Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) Short Interest Down 5.2% in December

Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 88,950,000 shares, a drop of 5.2% from the December 15th total of 93,800,000 shares. Currently, 28.8% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,170,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.2 days.

M opened at $17.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.32 and its 200-day moving average is $17.10. The stock has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a PE ratio of 4.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Macy’s has a twelve month low of $14.11 and a twelve month high of $26.48.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 21st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Macy’s had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 3.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Macy’s will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a boost from Macy’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.59%. Macy’s’s payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Macy’s by 1.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,631,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,361,000 after buying an additional 558,052 shares during the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its position in Macy’s by 114.9% in the third quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 23,761,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,260,000 after buying an additional 12,705,052 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Macy’s by 1.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,677,000 after buying an additional 300,985 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Macy’s by 62.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,600,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,187,000 after buying an additional 2,148,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC grew its position in Macy’s by 9.9% in the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,319,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,700,000 after buying an additional 388,253 shares during the last quarter. 90.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

M has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Macy’s in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down previously from $14.00) on shares of Macy’s in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price target on Macy’s from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.02.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

