Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,010,000 shares, a decrease of 5.1% from the December 15th total of 14,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,800,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered Fiserv from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.98.

In other Fiserv news, EVP Devin Mcgranahan sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.12, for a total transaction of $406,420.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,315,327.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.58, for a total value of $2,964,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 443,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,558,569.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 171,500 shares of company stock worth $19,741,890. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truewealth LLC increased its holdings in Fiserv by 70.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 249 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FISV opened at $120.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $116.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.28. Fiserv has a twelve month low of $75.06 and a twelve month high of $120.86.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.78 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 16.73% and a net margin of 12.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fiserv will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

