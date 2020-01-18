Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) Expected to Earn Q2 2020 Earnings of ($0.55) Per Share

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink issued their Q2 2020 EPS estimates for Nektar Therapeutics in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Svb Leerink analyst D. Graybosch forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.55) for the quarter. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for Nektar Therapeutics’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $29.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.42 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 352.83% and a negative return on equity of 26.60%. Nektar Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.56) EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on NKTR. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies cut their price objective on shares of Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.43.

NKTR stock opened at $22.48 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a current ratio of 12.60, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Nektar Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.09.

In other news, CFO Gil M. Labrucherie sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.79, for a total transaction of $494,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Jonathan Zalevsky sold 3,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total transaction of $71,161.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 291,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,795.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,092 shares of company stock valued at $1,017,533 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.02% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,512,772 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $658,684,000 after purchasing an additional 356,193 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,264,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $471,969,000 after purchasing an additional 749,644 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,419,493 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $135,146,000 after purchasing an additional 276,983 shares during the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $38,707,000. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB increased its holdings in Nektar Therapeutics by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 1,200,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,858,000 after purchasing an additional 475,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

