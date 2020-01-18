Q2 2020 Earnings Estimate for Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) Issued By Piper Sandler

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now anticipates that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Energy Transfer LP Unit’s Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.38 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.44 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ET. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.40.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $13.56 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1-year low of $10.84 and a 1-year high of $15.98. The company has a market cap of $35.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.51.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 10.93% and a net margin of 5.94%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,957,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $787,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,435,311 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,232,413 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $425,672,000 after purchasing an additional 3,441,367 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,232,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,099,563 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $250,039,000 after purchasing an additional 2,456,002 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,210,443 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $41,993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,582 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.44% of the company’s stock.

In other Energy Transfer LP Unit news, CEO Kelcy L. Warren acquired 3,969,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $11.72 per share, for a total transaction of $46,519,305.28. Also, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, for a total transaction of $1,279,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 4,087,224 shares of company stock worth $47,999,005. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

