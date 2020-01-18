Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Kennametal Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:KMT)

Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q2 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Kennametal in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger now anticipates that the industrial products company will earn $0.20 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.22. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kennametal’s FY2020 earnings at $1.78 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17. The business had revenue of $518.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $517.49 million. Kennametal had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS.

KMT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Kennametal from $30.50 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Kennametal from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, December 16th. UBS Group raised shares of Kennametal from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Longbow Research cut shares of Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.88.

KMT stock opened at $36.32 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.03, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.01. Kennametal has a 52 week low of $27.49 and a 52 week high of $42.03.

In related news, VP Ronald L. Port sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total transaction of $51,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 752.3% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 680,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,187,000 after purchasing an additional 601,004 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 514.5% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 672,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $23,940,000 after purchasing an additional 562,886 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 939.8% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 323,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,942,000 after purchasing an additional 292,326 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Kennametal by 11.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,789,651 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $103,189,000 after purchasing an additional 281,656 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of Kennametal in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,365,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

