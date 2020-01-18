Investors Purchase High Volume of Put Options on Lannett (NYSE:LCI)

Lannett Company, Inc. (NYSE:LCI) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors acquired 1,883 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,305% compared to the average daily volume of 134 put options.

LCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lannett from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

LCI opened at $9.75 on Friday. Lannett has a 12 month low of $5.16 and a 12 month high of $15.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $405.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.22.

Lannett (NYSE:LCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. Lannett had a return on equity of 25.40% and a net margin of 0.52%. The firm had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.78 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Lannett’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lannett will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 312.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 109,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 3,740 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 283,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lannett in the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lannett by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 247,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after purchasing an additional 7,365 shares during the last quarter.

Lannett Company Profile

Lannett Company, Inc develops, manufactures, packages, markets, and distributes generic versions of brand pharmaceutical products in the United States. The company offers solid oral and extended release, topical, liquid, nasal, and oral solution finished dosage forms of drugs that address a range of therapeutic areas, as well as ophthalmic, patch, foam, buccal, sublingual, suspension, soft gel, and injectable dosages.

