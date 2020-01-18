Oppenheimer Comments on Visa Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:V)

Visa Inc (NYSE:V) – Research analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Visa in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Greene now anticipates that the credit-card processor will post earnings per share of $1.56 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.57. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Visa’s FY2020 earnings at $6.13 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.08 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 42.57% and a net margin of 52.57%. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $210.00 price objective on Visa and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Visa from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Guggenheim set a $194.00 price target on Visa and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Visa from $193.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Visa from $200.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.92.

NYSE V opened at $204.70 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $386.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.93. Visa has a 1-year low of $133.30 and a 1-year high of $204.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $188.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $180.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gould Asset Management LLC CA increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 2,361 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 15,440 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Sky Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Visa by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Sky Investment Group LLC now owns 3,045 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 11,616 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,186,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Visa by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 7,027 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Visa news, EVP William M. Sheedy sold 21,164 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.71, for a total transaction of $3,782,218.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 227,126 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,589,687.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.79, for a total value of $1,244,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 55,446 shares in the company, valued at $9,857,744.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 58,480 shares of company stock worth $10,606,182 over the last 90 days. 0.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

