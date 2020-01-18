FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $3.39 Per Share, Svb Leerink Forecasts

FibroGen Inc (NASDAQ:FGEN) – Equities researchers at Svb Leerink decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for FibroGen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 14th. Svb Leerink analyst G. Porges now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $3.39 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.49. Svb Leerink also issued estimates for FibroGen’s Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.68) EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.26) EPS.

Get FibroGen alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FibroGen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of FibroGen in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of FibroGen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.80.

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $44.35 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $44.79 and a 200 day moving average of $42.56. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $61.23. The company has a quick ratio of 8.95, a current ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -43.06 and a beta of 1.86.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.02. FibroGen had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $33.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.61 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,277,118 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $328,780,000 after buying an additional 56,378 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,233,136 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $281,613,000 after buying an additional 60,249 shares during the period. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hillhouse Capital Advisors LTD. now owns 2,724,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $123,094,000 after buying an additional 721,232 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 995,079 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $44,957,000 after buying an additional 57,248 shares during the period. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of FibroGen by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 575,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $21,269,000 after buying an additional 29,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

In other FibroGen news, SVP Christine Chung sold 5,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.74, for a total value of $195,412.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 145,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,046,089.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kalevi Kurkijarvi sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.27, for a total transaction of $229,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,316,488. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,632,226 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.96% of the company’s stock.

FibroGen Company Profile

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States and Europe; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

Featured Story: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for FibroGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FibroGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.