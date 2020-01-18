Q2 2020 EPS Estimates for Hercules Capital Inc Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:HTGC)

Hercules Capital Inc (NYSE:HTGC) – Equities researchers at B. Riley decreased their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Hercules Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, January 13th. B. Riley analyst T. Hayes now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.37.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $69.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.08 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 44.00% and a return on equity of 12.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on HTGC. JMP Securities set a $15.00 target price on shares of Hercules Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Hercules Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.61.

Shares of HTGC opened at $14.41 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.85. Hercules Capital has a one year low of $11.94 and a one year high of $14.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.53.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,094,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,372,000 after purchasing an additional 191,103 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,388,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,797,000 after purchasing an additional 74,636 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 1,127,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,804,000 after purchasing an additional 47,093 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 8,201.7% during the 2nd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 837,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,743,000 after purchasing an additional 827,880 shares during the period. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hercules Capital by 37.4% during the 3rd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 531,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,101,000 after purchasing an additional 144,595 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups, to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

